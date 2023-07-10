JB Capital LLC Acquires 216 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AutoNation by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,381,171.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,267,779 shares in the company, valued at $711,202,842.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,528 shares of company stock valued at $40,282,258. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.88.

AN stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,363. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

