JB Capital LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $51.09. 164,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,958. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

