JB Capital LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.18.

NYSE:CI traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $278.27. 178,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,089. The firm has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.32. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.