JB Capital LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in Ecolab by 35.0% in the first quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 52,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $1,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

ECL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.86. The company had a trading volume of 59,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

