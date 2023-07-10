JB Capital LLC Has $23.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,690 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JB Capital LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $23,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.31. 2,215,158 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

