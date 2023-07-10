JB Capital LLC Has $4.04 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,842 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,414,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $395,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,905 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,009,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,476 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,954.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,951,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $611,468,000 after buying an additional 1,637,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,607,292 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $65,754,000 after buying an additional 1,468,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.3 %

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,635,053. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

