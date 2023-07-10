JB Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JB Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.41. 618,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,353. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

