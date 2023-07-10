Jet Protocol Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.37 million and approximately $880.39 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019044 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,453.70 or 0.99885803 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0084505 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.