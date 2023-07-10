Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) were down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 1,786,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,388,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $31,706.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $29,574.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,948 shares in the company, valued at $135,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $31,706.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,148,932 shares of company stock worth $26,988,256 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 78.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

