Joystick 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $76.72 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $76.72 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Joystick has traded 40% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019071 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014098 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,404.12 or 1.00046218 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01146132 USD and is down -13.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,340.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.