JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC raised China Resources Gas Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

China Resources Gas Group Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of CRGGF stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. China Resources Gas Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.