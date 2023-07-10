K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

KNT stock remained flat at C$7.99 during trading on Monday. 337,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

