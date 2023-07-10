K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance
KNT stock remained flat at C$7.99 during trading on Monday. 337,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.
About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.