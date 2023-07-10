Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Kadant were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KAI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $211.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,945. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.19 and a 52-week high of $229.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.81.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.63 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.58%.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In other Kadant news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Kadant in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

