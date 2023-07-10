Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $14.80

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $14.48. Kanzhun shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 80,543 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BZ. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $186.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after buying an additional 1,487,391 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.