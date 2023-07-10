Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $605.57 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $605.57 million and $71.51 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00044089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 620,866,989 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,942,154 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

