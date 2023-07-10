Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $90.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $93.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.29.
About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
