Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

