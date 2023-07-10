Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $409,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 114,738 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,031,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after buying an additional 1,116,033 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

GOVT opened at $22.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

