Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGW opened at $50.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $991.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

See Also

