Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 4,196 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $193,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,497,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 162,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

