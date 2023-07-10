Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

A number of research firms have commented on KIM. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

KIM opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $23.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 383.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $33,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

