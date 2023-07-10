Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kingspan Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Price Performance

KGSPY opened at $63.11 on Thursday. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.