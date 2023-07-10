Komodo Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $34.73 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00094528 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00046746 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00026504 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

