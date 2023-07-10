KuCoin Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.13 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.24 or 0.00020483 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $604.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,294,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,794,195 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

