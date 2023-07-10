Kujira Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002490 BTC on major exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $83.24 million and $280,363.99 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.75688333 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $346,120.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

