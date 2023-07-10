Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Lakeland Financial comprises about 3.2% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Lakeland Financial worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 35,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,915,000 after purchasing an additional 95,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.85. 17,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian J. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Emily E. Pichon bought 1,025 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,176.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian J. Smith bought 10,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.