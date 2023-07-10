Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) and Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Critical Review

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) and Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Essent Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lancashire pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Essent Group pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lancashire pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Essent Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Essent Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Essent Group and Lancashire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essent Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Lancashire 1 0 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Essent Group presently has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.93%. Lancashire has a consensus price target of $698.33, indicating a potential upside of 9,229.77%. Given Lancashire’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lancashire is more favorable than Essent Group.

93.3% of Essent Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Lancashire shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Essent Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Essent Group and Lancashire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essent Group 73.35% 16.47% 12.81% Lancashire N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Essent Group and Lancashire’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essent Group $1.00 billion 4.94 $831.35 million $6.78 6.79 Lancashire N/A N/A N/A $1.03 7.28

Essent Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lancashire. Essent Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lancashire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Essent Group beats Lancashire on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services. It serves the originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Lancashire

(Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business. In addition, it offers general insurance, support, insurance agent, and insurance mediation services. Lancashire Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.