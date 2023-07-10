Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $194.81

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.81 and last traded at $194.61, with a volume of 6463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.66.

LSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.97.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Landstar System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Landstar System by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

