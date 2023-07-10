Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Shares Gap Down to $4.47

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.38. Lanvin Group shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $578.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,214,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the 4th quarter worth about $775,698,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

