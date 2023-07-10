Lewis Cirne Sells 15,000 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at $334,316,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $1,041,300.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total transaction of $23,855,400.00.

New Relic Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NEWR traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,067. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average is $68.90. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. New Relic had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in New Relic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,607,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,211,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in New Relic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,117,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 410,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

