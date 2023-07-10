Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $461.59. 169,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,102. The company’s 50 day moving average is $455.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

