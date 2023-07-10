Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LOGI. UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Logitech International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Logitech International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.33.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $59.70 on Friday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $68.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average is $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Logitech International by 408.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

