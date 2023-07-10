Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
LPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.50.
Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 2.2 %
Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $76.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.69.
Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 12.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.
