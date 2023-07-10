Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.97. The company had a trading volume of 547,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $227.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

