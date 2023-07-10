MagnetGold Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000913 BTC on exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $75.62 million and $19,740.81 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

