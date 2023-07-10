Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 849,763 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 357,813 shares.The stock last traded at $40.00 and had previously closed at $39.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

