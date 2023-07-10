Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.43. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRIN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software during the first quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

