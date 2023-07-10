Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) is Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for about 3.1% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company's stock, valued at $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642. Insiders own 1.75% of the company's stock.

MKL stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,376.00. 6,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,795. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,348.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,335.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,458.56.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 78.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

