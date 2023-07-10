Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MMLP opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -2.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.