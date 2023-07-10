Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 127.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $391.05 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $395.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.28 and a 200-day moving average of $368.72. The company has a market capitalization of $370.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.04.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

