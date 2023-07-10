McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.28. 561,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,611. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

