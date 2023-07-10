McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 378.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.0% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 45,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in McDonald’s by 14.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 11,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $294.63 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.10. The stock has a market cap of $215.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.05.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

