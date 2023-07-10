Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.0 %

Medtronic stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.78. 542,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,008,584. The company has a market cap of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

