Meter Governance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $182,407.84 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $32.35 million and approximately $182,407.84 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00006212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003285 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,747,684 coins and its circulating supply is 17,216,117 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

