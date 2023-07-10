MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get MetLife alerts:

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. MetLife has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.