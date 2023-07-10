Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 2,908,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,958,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MVST shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Microvast Trading Up 9.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $682.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 67.04%. The business had revenue of $46.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Microvast by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Microvast by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Microvast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Microvast during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microvast by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

Further Reading

