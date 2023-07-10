Mizuho Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $300.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $216.95.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $274.43 on Friday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

