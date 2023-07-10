Monarch Capital Management Inc. Acquires 532 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.56. 655,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,073. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

