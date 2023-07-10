Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,080,000 after buying an additional 100,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $370,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.88. The company had a trading volume of 353,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,749. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $90.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

