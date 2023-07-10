Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for 1.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $166.92. 159,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,214. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.